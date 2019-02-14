Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annabelle Prewitt. View Sign

Annabelle Prewitt 1938 2019 Annabelle (Ann) Prewitt, 80, of Oxford, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at her home. She was the devoted wife of Richard D. Prewitt, Sr. with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Spanishburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late William Lonnie and Danis Severt Jones. Ann was formerly employed with Bell Telephone. She served as secretary for the family business, Prewitt's Garage, Oxford, and was the Tax Collector for Lower Oxford Township for many years. Ann was a member of Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, particularly her roses, bird watching, all sports, especially college football and basketball, and spending time at their second home in Breezewood. She is survived by her husband; one son, Richard D. Prewitt, Jr. and his wife, Beth of Centre Hall; two grandchildren, Kimberly Ann Prewitt and her fiancee, Matthew Moses and Brian R. Prewitt; two sisters, Joyce Frampton and her husband, Rich, of Oxford and Georgia Mayhorn and her husband, Jack of Bear, Del. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Hayworth. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 12:00 noon 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Bayard Rd., Kennett Square, PA 19348, or Neighborhood Hospice, 795 E. Marshall Street, Suite 204, West Chester, PA 19380. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford. On-line condolences may be made at

86 Pine Street

Oxford , PA 19363

