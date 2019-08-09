Anne E. Broderick June 26, 1937 ~ August 6, 2019 Anne E. Broderick, 82, of State College passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Born on June 26, 1937, she was the eldest daughter of the late Maria and Richard Doerfler. Anne grew up in Knetzgau, Germany and moved to the United States when she was 18. On June 24, 1961 she married Charles Broderick in Buffalo, NY. Together they were long-time residents of New Jersey where they raised a family. After Charles retired, they moved to State College, PA to be near their grandchildren. Anne was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cared deeply for her family. She enjoyed expressing her love for her family through her wonderful cooking, and also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family, friends and beloved dogs. Anne was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Shop. She is survived by her husband, Charles; daughters, Mary (Somers, NY) and Lisa (Boalsburg); son, Charles (Pismo Beach, CA); and granddaughters, who she adored, Abigail and Sophia La Porta (Boalsburg). Anne is also survived by her brother, Hans Doerfler; and sister, Maria Huelgas who reside in Germany; and sons-in-law, Stephen Perry (Somers, NY) and Thomas La Porta (Boalsburg). Arrangements under care ofMark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church followed by a committal service at Centre County Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Victory from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the Funeral Mass. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 9, 2019