Anne L. Caldana November 22, 1946-January 20, 2020 Anne L. Caldana, 73 of Port Matilda, passed away on Monday January 20, 2020 at AristaCare at Hearthside, State College. Anne was born on November 22, 1946, in Roaring Springs, a daughter of the late Clifford C. and Ruth Beegle Williams. Anne is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Caldana at home. She is also survived by her sons Bradley Stauffer of Venice, FL and Robert Stauffer of York; her 9 grandchildren, Travis Henry, Krista Henry, Jenna Henry, Madison Stauffer, Makenzie Stauffer, Wyatt Stauffer, Benjamin Stauffer, Peyton Stauffer and Kendall Stauffer; her 5 great-grandchildren, Caylen Henry, Jeremy Henry, Kierra Desousa, Leeon Desousa and Arianna Henry; and her sister Christine Simcisko of Moshannon. Anne was a beautician before her retirement. She was a member of Black Oak United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, flowers, watching NASCAR and football. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Naylor, her 2 brothers, Walter Williams and Joseph Williams. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Black Oak United Methodist Church, 597 Flat Rock Road, Port Matilda, from 10 AM-11AM with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 AM. with Pastor Sam Reese, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Black Oak United Methodist Church, 205 S. High St., Port Matilda, PA 16870 in care of Pastor Sam Reese, in memory of Anne L. Caldana. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020