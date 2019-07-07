Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Michelle Stover. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Michelle Stover March 1, 1958July 5, 2019 Anne Michelle Stover, 61, of Spring Mills, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her residence. Born March 1, 1958, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of Lester R. and Betty Mae (Zimmerman) Stove who survive in Spring Mills. On 05/14/2008 in Myrtle Beach, SC, she married Charles Holmes Zendt, Jr., who preceded her in death on July 5, 2016. Anne is survived by three children; Scott Allen Richardson of Spring Mills, Carrie Anne Rishel and husband, Ronald E. Jr., of Rebersburg, Mark Anthony Richardson and partner, Kara Prout, of Boalsburg; 3 stepchildren, Erica Zendt and husband, Lloyd Newton, of Raleigh, NC, Adrienne Zendt Taylor and husband, William, of Ellicott City, MD and Charles Holmes Zendt, III of Yeagertown. She is also survived by four sisters; Catherine Foor and husband, Lynn, of Aaronsburg, Deb K. Meeker and husband, Steve, of Spring Mills, Patricia Thornhill and husband, Virgil, of Hanford, CA, Jody L. Young and husband, Paul, of Spring Mills; two brothers, Lester S. Stover and wife, Carol, of Spring Mills, Calvin W. Stover and wife, Amy, of Spring Mills, and eight grandchildren, Derek and Morgan Rishel and Katie Shutt; Alexandra and William Taylor V and Bailee, Charlie and Skylar Zendt. Anne was a 1976 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School and worked as a mortgage loan originator for Farmers National Bank and Trust Company, Peoples National Bank and Omega Bank. She was a member of Centre Hills Country Club. Her passions included any Penn State sports, golfing, bowling, skiing, traveling, cooking, casino trips, crocheting and counted cross stitching. Friends will be received at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6 until 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home with Celebrant Jackie Hook officiating. Burial will follow in Centre County Memorial Park. The family requests memorial contributions be made to The HOPE Fund of Penns Valley, P.O. Box 427 Centre Hall, PA 16828.. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

Anne Michelle Stover March 1, 1958July 5, 2019 Anne Michelle Stover, 61, of Spring Mills, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her residence. Born March 1, 1958, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of Lester R. and Betty Mae (Zimmerman) Stove who survive in Spring Mills. On 05/14/2008 in Myrtle Beach, SC, she married Charles Holmes Zendt, Jr., who preceded her in death on July 5, 2016. Anne is survived by three children; Scott Allen Richardson of Spring Mills, Carrie Anne Rishel and husband, Ronald E. Jr., of Rebersburg, Mark Anthony Richardson and partner, Kara Prout, of Boalsburg; 3 stepchildren, Erica Zendt and husband, Lloyd Newton, of Raleigh, NC, Adrienne Zendt Taylor and husband, William, of Ellicott City, MD and Charles Holmes Zendt, III of Yeagertown. She is also survived by four sisters; Catherine Foor and husband, Lynn, of Aaronsburg, Deb K. Meeker and husband, Steve, of Spring Mills, Patricia Thornhill and husband, Virgil, of Hanford, CA, Jody L. Young and husband, Paul, of Spring Mills; two brothers, Lester S. Stover and wife, Carol, of Spring Mills, Calvin W. Stover and wife, Amy, of Spring Mills, and eight grandchildren, Derek and Morgan Rishel and Katie Shutt; Alexandra and William Taylor V and Bailee, Charlie and Skylar Zendt. Anne was a 1976 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School and worked as a mortgage loan originator for Farmers National Bank and Trust Company, Peoples National Bank and Omega Bank. She was a member of Centre Hills Country Club. Her passions included any Penn State sports, golfing, bowling, skiing, traveling, cooking, casino trips, crocheting and counted cross stitching. Friends will be received at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6 until 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home with Celebrant Jackie Hook officiating. Burial will follow in Centre County Memorial Park. The family requests memorial contributions be made to The HOPE Fund of Penns Valley, P.O. Box 427 Centre Hall, PA 16828.. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close