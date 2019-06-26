Annette R. Dean December 15, 1979June 22, 2019 Annette R. Dean, of Bel lefonte, loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, friend, passed from this life on June 22, 2019 at Cambria Care Center in Ebensburg. She was 39. Born December 15, 1979 in State College, Annette was a daughter of the late Guyer L. "Gary" Dean and Susan M. "Rossman" Stoy (James) of Dysart. She earned her GED and went on to attend South Hills School of Business and Technology in State College, where she earned an Associate Degree in Health Information Management. Annette was self-employed doing Medical Record Coding for the military. She loved listening to music and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Annette was vivacious and full of life and could light up the room when she walked into it. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. In addition to her mother, Susan and step-father James, Annette is survived by three brothers, Gary Dean (Donna) of Unionville, Chris T. Dean of GA and Jason Hook (Tina) of Aaronsburg. In addition to her father, Guyer, she was preceded in death by one brother, Craig Rossman. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 27th at the Salem Lutheran Church in Aaronsburg from 2-4 in the afternoon and 6-8 in the evening. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Teresa Hockenberry officiating. Contributions in memory of Annette may be given to Salem Lutheran Church, c/o Karen Stover, Po Box 700, Aaronsburg, PA 16820. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 26, 2019