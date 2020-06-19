Anthony F. Elgonitis
Anthony F. Elgonitis June 17, 2020 Anthony F. Elgonitis, 85, of Hanover Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home. Tony was born in Hanover Township, a son of the late John and Anna Chupcavich Elgonitis. He was a 1953 graduate of Hanover High School. Tony served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was employed in the maintenance department of the Hanover Area School District. Earlier in his career he had been employed at Interstate Bakery. Tony was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church. He was a member of the Taurus Club, Tatra Club and the AmVets. He was also a member of the Hanover Township Redevelopment Board and served as a Hanover Township Committee Man. Tony loved gardening, college basketball, Penn State sports, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers, Eva Elgonitis Simonitis, John Elgonitis, Ann Elgonitis, Joseph Elgonitis and Mary Elgonitis Wineski. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Barbara Slucki Elgonitis; daughter, Carol Elgonitis Sosnowski and her husband, Alex, State College; grandchildren, Eric Sosnowski, Charlotte, NC and Ashley Sosnowski, Davenport, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 AM in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, 143 Division Street, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. Those attending the visitation at the funeral home and the mass at the church are required to wear a mask and abide by the state and CDC social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association of NEPA, Suite 110, 968 Postal Road, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences may be made by visiting Tony's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
