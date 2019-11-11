Anthony L. "Tony" Miele March 13, 1947November 9, 2019 Anthony L. "Tony" Miele 72, of Blanchard, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center after a valiant battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Interstitial lung disease. He was born in Clearfield on March 13, 1947 a son of the late Joseph A. and Mary R. Frank Miele. On May 1, 1971 he was united in marriage to Cynthia Pfaff. She survives at their home in Blanchard. Also surviving is his daughter Jennifer ( Dale ) Donough of New Cumberland, two brothers, John J. ( Mary Beth ) of Harrisburg, and Joseph A. ( Brenda ) of Simpsonville, KY., and two granddaughters, Grace and Rebecca. Also left behind are his two faithful K-9 companions, Sadie and Annie. Tony was the Park manager at Bald Eagle State Park from 1971 until his retirement in 1999. He was a graduate of Penn State as well as a fan of their sports teams. He was a member of the Howard Area Lions Club, Beech Creek/Blanchard Jaycees, and attended the Howard United Methodist Church. Tony loved the beach and enjoyed spending time at his condo in Delaware as well as fishing and boating. He also had spent time as an assistant scoutmaster. A service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Howard United Methodist Church with Pastor Craig Rose officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday, Nov. 12th from 6-8 P.M. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard U.M.C., P.O. Box 257, Howard, PA 16841 or to the Beech Creek/ Blanchard Fire Company, P.O. Box 225 Beech Creek, PA 16822. Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 11, 2019