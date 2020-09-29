1/1
Antonio Pistone
Antonio Pistone June 12, 1940-September 26, 2020 Antonio Pistone, 80, of State College, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.Born on June 12, 1940 he was the son of the late Guiseppe and Rosalia (LoPiccolo) Pistone. He went on to marry the love of his life Celinda Rodriguez. Along with his wife, Celinda, Antonio is survived by his 3 daughters, Rosalia Pistone, Josephine (Pistone) Findley and her husband Edward, and Aida Pistone; 6 grandchildren, Anthony Swisher, Naomi Amos, Rachael Amos, Austin Findley, Lauren Ferrer Pistone and Natalia Ferrer Pistone; 2 great-grandchildren, Lola Jean Swisher and Ayden Lane Swisher; 3 brothers, Vincenzo Pistone, Pietro Pistone and Benardo Pistone; as well as one sister, Carmela Sparacio. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam Swisher; 2 brothers, Salvatore Pistone and Angelo Pistone; and 2 sisters, Josepina Cusumano and Rosa Zingale. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of Victory Church in State College. Antonio enjoyed life. He loved meeting new people and would talk to everyone. He found happiness in gardening, singing, dancing, cooking, walking, playing bocce ball and traveling. He could fix anything and everything, and you could often find him taking stuff apart, fixing it in his own way. Above all Antonio loved his family. He cherished spending time with them and making lasting memories every chance he got. Antonio was one of the 3 original owners/operators of Brothers Pizza originating in New York before coming to central Pennsylvania where he opened numerous other Brothers Pizza establishments. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00-11:15 am at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801. A funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of Victory at noon, followed by his entombment at Centre County Memorial Park. Father Benardo Pistone will be conducting the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Antonio's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
