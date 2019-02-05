Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Arlene McKinney Knarr Lewis June 26, 1931 February 1, 2019 Arlene McKinney Knarr Lewis, 87, of Tyrone, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 1, 2019. Born on June 26, 1931, in Tyrone, she was the daughter of the late John Walter McKinney Sr. and the late Lydia Margaret Eberts McKinney. On November 12, 1950, at the First Presbyterian Church of Tyrone she married Robert Alfred Knarr who preceded her in death on July 15, 1981. On October 15, 1983, she married Samuel W. Lewis who preceded her in death on November 9, 2010. Arlene is survived by five children: Karen Knarr (John) Morrow, of Sinking Valley, Cheri Knarr (Rick) Banks, of Bellefonte, Robert Verne (Linda) Knarr, of Warriors Mark, Cindy Knarr (Paul) Emigh, of Tyrone and Melissa Knarr (Dave) Russell, of Warriors Mark. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, John Walter "Buster" McKinney Jr. Arlene was a 1949 graduate of Tyrone High School. With her husband, Robert A. Knarr, she was the former co-owner of Knarr's Kitchen Design Center and the interior decorator. She was currently employed by the Tyrone Area School District as a paraprofessional with the daycare. She was well known and well loved by the children from her many years working in the preschool and day care. Arlene was of the Protestant faith. She was a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Bellefonte Chapter and the National Rifle Association. She enjoyed baking and cooking and was well remembered for attending many events with her funnel cake stand. She was extremely proud of the number of grand and great-grandchildren that she had and her life revolved around making it to all of their sporting events and being there to support them through their many accomplishments. Arrangements are under the care of Richard H. Searer Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services for Arlene McKinney Knarr Lewis will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made in Arlene's memory to the Tyrone Youth Athletic Association, P.O. Box 10, Tyrone, PA 16686 as her love for both sports and helping young children are exemplified in the TYAA's mission statement which is working to provide children the opportunity to participate in athletics and ensuring that they have the means to do so. Donations may also be made through athletics.com/home

115 W 10TH Street

Tyrone , PA 16686

