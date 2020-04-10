Arlene M. Winter September 29, 1930 ~ April 9, 2020 Arlene M. Winter, of Aarons- burg, passed from this life at her home on April 9, 2020. She was 89. Born September 29, 1930 in Bellefonte, Arlene was a daughter of the late Arch and Marion "Smith" Confer. She was a 1948 graduate of the former Gregg Township Vocational School in Spring Mills. She was married to Randall E. Winter for 67 years. He survives at their home. Arlene was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Spring Mills. She had been employed as an assembler at Murata Erie in State College. Arlene was an avid crocheter. Her and Randall enjoyed traveling, having visited Hawaii, Germany, Switzerland and Austria to name a few. In addition to her husband, Arlene is survived by one daughter, Wanda K. Nishitomi (Kurt) of Tehachapi, CA; one son, Randy G. Winter of, New Bern, NC and, one sister, Norma Jane Winter of Spring Mills. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Casey Jordan, Jennifer Weaver, Tracy Jordan and Sarah Brawley, and, four great-grandchildren, Aislin Jordan, Clayton Jordan, Lizzy Weaver and Allisyn Gaskins. Arlene was preceded in death by one brother, Doyle Confer. Arlene will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery during a private graveside service with Pastor James Rill officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenernefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2020