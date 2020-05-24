Arthur E. "Art" Simmons May 22, 1945-May 22, 2020 Arthur E. "Art" Simmons, 75, of rural Miles-burg, passed away at Wynwood Personal Care Home in Centre Hall on Friday, May 22, 2020. Art was born in Bristol, CT on May 22, 1945, the son of the late Howard and Joan Waller Simmons. He married Colleen (Kresovich) Simmons, who survives at home. He is also survived by his daughter, Tasha (John) Bryan of Beech Creek; his brother, Howard (Janet) Simmons of Barkhamsted, CT and his grandchildren, Colton VanNess (Nadine), Kyle (Deborah) Bryan, Cade Bryan and Layden Bryan. Art served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a yard jockey for the Coca-Cola Plant. He was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed gardening. He was a history buff and enjoyed looking for fossils. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 24, 2020.