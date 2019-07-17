Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Paul Bucher Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Paul Bucher, Sr. March 9, 1946July 9, 2019 Arthur Paul Bucher, Sr., 73, of State College, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, on March 9, 1946, he was the son of the late Richard R. and Lois M. (Guiney) Bucher. On January 23, 1971, in Lititz, PA, he married the love of his life, Audrey June (Eckman) Bucher, who survives at home after sharing 48 years of marriage together. Arthur was a 1965 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1965-1969, during the Vietnam Conflict. Before being honorably discharged as a Corporal, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. After the Marines, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1972. Arthur's final station was the USCG Academy in New London, CT, where he retired in 1988, with the rank of Chief Petty Officer-7. He also earned nine other recognitions from the USCG. In addition to his wife, Audrey, Arthur is survived by his children and grandchildren: daughter, Neda V. O'Reilly, of Corning, NY, mother of Jaci O'Neill, Christopher J. Colyer, and Karyna Colyer; son, Arthur P. Bucher, Jr., married to Mary J. Ward-Bucher, of Philadelphia, parents of Cara Bucher and Amara Bucher; and daughter, Erin M. Marsinko, married to Steven M. Marsinko, of Connellsville, PA. Also surviving are two sisters, Patricia J. Woodward, of Portsmouth, VA, and Julia A. Bucher, of Mt. Gretna, PA, and two brothers, Richard T. Bucher, of Westminster, CO, and Dennis J. Bucher, of Ocean View, NJ. Arthur attended Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in State College. He enjoyed hiking, biking, trumpet playing, golfing, storytelling, puzzles, writing poems, singing, dancing, going to Spikes' games, his frequent trips to McDonalds, traveling to the beach, and above all else, spending time with his family. Arthur will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He leaves his family with endless memories that they will forever treasure and share with others. Friends will be received on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 11am with Deacon Thomas Boldin officiating. Directly following the funeral service, full military honors will be carried out at Pleasant Gap Lutheran Cemetery at 160 N. Main Street, Pleasant Gap. Memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's memory to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc. at 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263. Online condolences may be made to the family at

