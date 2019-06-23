Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Smith Funke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Smith Funke June 12, 1924April 20, 2019 Dr. Arthur Smith Funke passed away peacefully, April 20, 2019, at the age of 94. He had been mentally sharp right up to the end when his body simply had no more breath and not one more song to sing. Arthur was born June 12, 1924 in New York City, but grew up in Scarsdale, NY with both parents, Walter and Adelaide Funke, and brother, Hawley, five years his senior. Growing up, he loved attending Sage Hill Camp, a Boy Scout camp in Jamaica, Vermont, where he eventually worked, then met and married Maxine Smith in 1949. They had four remarkable children together: Jane Ellen Funke (Mullins), Martha Adelaide Funke, Judith Ann Funke (Rankin), and Paul Day Funke. He was preceded in death by both parents and brother Hawley. Arthur would have been 95 this month. Arthur received his undergraduate degree in psychology from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and then went on to earn his Ph.D. in psychology from Penn State University in 1961. Arthur began working in Burlington, Vermont as a clinical psychologist with kids until accepting the position of Assistant Director of the mental hospitals in the state of Minnesota in 1961. He worked tirelessly for the safety and rights of both the mentally ill and of children his entire career. His other passion, sailing, would have him finish building his own sailboat in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and spent many a time with family and friends sailing both White Bear Lake as well as Lake Superior. He went on to work for the National Institutes of Health near D.C. as Chief Psychologist in the Maternal and Child Health Department, again working for the safety of children across the country. His department funded many important federal programs for kids including the Head Start Program. When Arthur retired, he spent his last years in Florida happily married to Lorene (Spurge) Ashby Funke. Spurgy died in 2012, but Dad did remarkably well on his own, living in his own home by the Caloosahatchee River in Ft. Myers, until just recently, when he moved to an assisted living apartment. He was loving and grateful to the end with his kids, caregivers, and everyone he met. He will be remembered for his love of music, breaking into song when a word or idea would remind him of one, sailing, and his tireless work for the safety of the mentally ill and of children. Arthur is survived by his four kids, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and loving niece, Sherry Funke. We love you, Dad, and miss you!

