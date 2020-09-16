1/2
Arthur T. "Tom" Fogleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur T. "Tom" Fogleman February 28, 1936-September 15, 2020 Arthur T. "Tom" Fogleman, 84, of Port Matilda died Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home. He was born February 28, 1936 in State College, a son of Arthur L. and Esther (Ross) Fogleman. On August 24, 1958 in Port Matilda he married Dolly Ann Ghaner. Surviving are his wife, three sons; Arthur T. Jr. and wife Tracy, John D. and wife Kelly and James W. and wife Becky all of Port Matilda, three daughters; Susan Cempa and husband Matt of Tyrone, Betsy Beckwith and husband Steve of Port Matilda, Denise Craswell and husband Jim of Seattle, Washington, fifteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, two brothers Richard Fogleman of Beech Creek and Arthur J. Fogleman of Iowa and a sister Brenda Boyles and husband Alan of Port Matilda. He was preceded in death by a son Tim and two sisters; Betty and Joanne. Mr. Fogleman retired in 1999 as a cement mason following thirty-five years service. He had lifetime memberships with the Port Matilda American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict with service in Alaska. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and throwing darts. Funeral services will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at 3 P.M. at Feller Memorial Home with Pat Bujarski officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 1 P.M. until the time of services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved