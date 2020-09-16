Arthur T. "Tom" Fogleman February 28, 1936-September 15, 2020 Arthur T. "Tom" Fogleman, 84, of Port Matilda died Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home. He was born February 28, 1936 in State College, a son of Arthur L. and Esther (Ross) Fogleman. On August 24, 1958 in Port Matilda he married Dolly Ann Ghaner. Surviving are his wife, three sons; Arthur T. Jr. and wife Tracy, John D. and wife Kelly and James W. and wife Becky all of Port Matilda, three daughters; Susan Cempa and husband Matt of Tyrone, Betsy Beckwith and husband Steve of Port Matilda, Denise Craswell and husband Jim of Seattle, Washington, fifteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, two brothers Richard Fogleman of Beech Creek and Arthur J. Fogleman of Iowa and a sister Brenda Boyles and husband Alan of Port Matilda. He was preceded in death by a son Tim and two sisters; Betty and Joanne. Mr. Fogleman retired in 1999 as a cement mason following thirty-five years service. He had lifetime memberships with the Port Matilda American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict with service in Alaska. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and throwing darts. Funeral services will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at 3 P.M. at Feller Memorial Home with Pat Bujarski officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 1 P.M. until the time of services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store