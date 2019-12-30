Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashley Gray Leggett Jr.. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church Spring Mills , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ashley Gray Leggett, Jr. June 17, 1935-December 28, 2019 Ashley Gray Leggett, Jr. of Boals- burg, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in Boalsburg. Born June 17, 1935 in Washington, NC, Ashley was a son of the late Ashley G. Leggett, Sr. and Grace (Corbitt) Leggett. He was a 1953 graduate of Washington High School in Washington, NC. On December 22, 1956 he married Rebecca J. Swain who survives at their home. Ashley received a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1957. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a Communications Officer from 1957-1961. In 1966 Ashley attained his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University. In addition to his wife, Ashley is survived by four daughters, Rhonda Butler (Terry) of Howard, Geraldine Butler (Boe) of Woodward, Janet Butler of Aaronsburg and Desiree Evans (Thomas) of Spring Mills; sixteen grandchildren, four step grandsons, one foster granddaughter, 20 plus great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew. Ashley was preceded in death by one daughter, Denise Ishler, one granddaughter, Kendra Hockenberry and his brother, Lewis Corbett Leggett and wife Betty. He retired with 39 years of service from Raytheon, formerly known as HRB Singer in State College. He was a licensed Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, a member of the Institute of Electrical Engineers and Electronics Engineers, the International Council of Systems Engineers, and the National Society of Professional Engineers. He served the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers as Chairman of the Central Chapter, Chairman of the Ethics Committee, and Vice President of the Central Region. He served Harris Township on the Planning Commission and the Zoning Hearing Board. Ashley was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in State College where he was a catechist for several years for the high school religious education program, and the adult Christian initiation program. He served one term on Parish Council. He was an oblate of St. Benedict affiliated with St. Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Spring Mills on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spring Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ashley may be given to Our Lady of Victory Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801 or to Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 3503 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Ashley Gray Leggett, Jr. June 17, 1935-December 28, 2019 Ashley Gray Leggett, Jr. of Boals- burg, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in Boalsburg. Born June 17, 1935 in Washington, NC, Ashley was a son of the late Ashley G. Leggett, Sr. and Grace (Corbitt) Leggett. He was a 1953 graduate of Washington High School in Washington, NC. On December 22, 1956 he married Rebecca J. Swain who survives at their home. Ashley received a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1957. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a Communications Officer from 1957-1961. In 1966 Ashley attained his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University. In addition to his wife, Ashley is survived by four daughters, Rhonda Butler (Terry) of Howard, Geraldine Butler (Boe) of Woodward, Janet Butler of Aaronsburg and Desiree Evans (Thomas) of Spring Mills; sixteen grandchildren, four step grandsons, one foster granddaughter, 20 plus great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew. Ashley was preceded in death by one daughter, Denise Ishler, one granddaughter, Kendra Hockenberry and his brother, Lewis Corbett Leggett and wife Betty. He retired with 39 years of service from Raytheon, formerly known as HRB Singer in State College. He was a licensed Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, a member of the Institute of Electrical Engineers and Electronics Engineers, the International Council of Systems Engineers, and the National Society of Professional Engineers. He served the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers as Chairman of the Central Chapter, Chairman of the Ethics Committee, and Vice President of the Central Region. He served Harris Township on the Planning Commission and the Zoning Hearing Board. Ashley was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in State College where he was a catechist for several years for the high school religious education program, and the adult Christian initiation program. He served one term on Parish Council. He was an oblate of St. Benedict affiliated with St. Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Spring Mills on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spring Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ashley may be given to Our Lady of Victory Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801 or to Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 3503 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 30, 2019

