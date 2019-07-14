Guest Book View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Ashley Marie Stout January 15, 2006July 11, 2019 Ashley Marie Stout, 13, of Port Matilda, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. Born January 15, 2006, in State College, she was the daughter of Craig and Susan D. Moscone Stout of Port Matilda. In addition to her parents, she is survived by brother, Alex C. Stout of Port Matilda, her paternal grandparents, Cyrus (deceased) & Kathleen Stout, of Scranton, Pa; maternal grandparents, Ken & Kitty Moscone, of Sarasota, Fl. In addition, Ashley has a paternal sibling, Ty Cerino of Wilmington, NC, and many aunts & uncles she loved dearly; Jan Moscone, Kim & Jim Kramer, Kelly and Mike Radzicki, Chris and Tammy Stout, Charlie and Sarah Stout, Karen and Joe Beveridge, Brian and Kathy Noviskis, Kenny and Sheila Moscone, and too many cousins to list. Ashley was an eighth-grade student at Park Forest Middle School and was an avid equestrian. She had been actively competing since she was 6 years old. In 2017 at 11 years old, Ashley won the Junior Beginner Novice 14U Eventing National Championship held in Tryon, N.C. She has been competing in USEA horse trials for three years and began riding her horse, Avant Garde "Grady", in the spring of 2018 with great success. In June, they won the Junior/Young Rider Open Training division at the NJ Region's H.T. and finished second in the Prelim/Training division at the Bucks County Horse Park H.T. She is currently ranked as the #2 Junior Rider nationally and was determined to reach #1 by the end of the summer. Ashley was preparing to represent Area II Young Rider Training Three-Day Team at Rebecca Farm, Montana, later this month, in addition to grooming for the Area II North American Youth Championships (NAYC) team. Visitation will be 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m., on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Boulevard, State College, with the Reverend Charles M. Amershek, Jr. officiating. The USEA Area II Young Rider program is promoting the use of the hashtag #ride4Ashley in her memory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Area II Young Riders Program by visiting

Ashley Marie Stout January 15, 2006July 11, 2019 Ashley Marie Stout, 13, of Port Matilda, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. Born January 15, 2006, in State College, she was the daughter of Craig and Susan D. Moscone Stout of Port Matilda. In addition to her parents, she is survived by brother, Alex C. Stout of Port Matilda, her paternal grandparents, Cyrus (deceased) & Kathleen Stout, of Scranton, Pa; maternal grandparents, Ken & Kitty Moscone, of Sarasota, Fl. In addition, Ashley has a paternal sibling, Ty Cerino of Wilmington, NC, and many aunts & uncles she loved dearly; Jan Moscone, Kim & Jim Kramer, Kelly and Mike Radzicki, Chris and Tammy Stout, Charlie and Sarah Stout, Karen and Joe Beveridge, Brian and Kathy Noviskis, Kenny and Sheila Moscone, and too many cousins to list. Ashley was an eighth-grade student at Park Forest Middle School and was an avid equestrian. She had been actively competing since she was 6 years old. In 2017 at 11 years old, Ashley won the Junior Beginner Novice 14U Eventing National Championship held in Tryon, N.C. She has been competing in USEA horse trials for three years and began riding her horse, Avant Garde "Grady", in the spring of 2018 with great success. In June, they won the Junior/Young Rider Open Training division at the NJ Region's H.T. and finished second in the Prelim/Training division at the Bucks County Horse Park H.T. She is currently ranked as the #2 Junior Rider nationally and was determined to reach #1 by the end of the summer. Ashley was preparing to represent Area II Young Rider Training Three-Day Team at Rebecca Farm, Montana, later this month, in addition to grooming for the Area II North American Youth Championships (NAYC) team. Visitation will be 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m., on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Boulevard, State College, with the Reverend Charles M. Amershek, Jr. officiating. The USEA Area II Young Rider program is promoting the use of the hashtag #ride4Ashley in her memory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Area II Young Riders Program by visiting www.usea2.net/departments/young-riders . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook. Published in Centre Daily Times on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close