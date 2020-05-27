Ashton J. Woy October 23, 2016-May 22, 2020 Ashton J. Woy, 3 years old, of Milroy, passed away Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born Oct. 23, 2016 in Lewistown, he is a son of Jasmine M. Beaver and significant other Dustin Fetters of McVeytown, and Veyrl Leo Woy IV and significant other Tesla Baxter of Huntingdon. Also surviving are: a brother, Keian Matthew Woy and half-brother, Leo Ray Campbell; paternal grandfather, Veyrl Leo Woy III, paternal grandmother, Patricia K. Fry, both of Lewistown; paternal great-grandmother, Betty Elizabeth Woy of Orbisonia; maternal grandparents, Amy and Steve Barner of Milroy; maternal great-grandparents, Sandra Beaver of Milroy and Gary Beaver of McVeytown; former step father Dennis (Rachel) Seville and daughter Janelle of McConnellsburg; maternal aunt, Kirsten Beaver and significant other Clayton Lowe of Fredrick, MD.; paternal uncles, John (Tausha) Woy, Zackary Woy all of Cassville, Dravin Woy of Milroy. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit Bohnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 27, 2020.