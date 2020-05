Ashton J. Woy October 23, 2016-May 22, 2020 Ashton J. Woy, 3 years old, of Milroy, passed away Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born Oct. 23, 2016 in Lewistown, he is a son of Jasmine M. Beaver and significant other Dustin Fetters of McVeytown, and Veyrl Leo Woy IV and significant other Tesla Baxter of Huntingdon. Also surviving are: a brother, Keian Matthew Woy and half-brother, Leo Ray Campbell; paternal grandfather, Veyrl Leo Woy III, paternal grandmother, Patricia K. Fry, both of Lewistown; paternal great-grandmother, Betty Elizabeth Woy of Orbisonia; maternal grandparents, Amy and Steve Barner of Milroy; maternal great-grandparents, Sandra Beaver of Milroy and Gary Beaver of McVeytown; former step father Dennis (Rachel) Seville and daughter Janelle of McConnellsburg; maternal aunt, Kirsten Beaver and significant other Clayton Lowe of Fredrick, MD.; paternal uncles, John (Tausha) Woy, Zackary Woy all of Cassville, Dravin Woy of Milroy. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit Bohnfuneralhome.com