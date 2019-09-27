Audrey Tropauer Rodgers May 21, 1923 ~ September 23, 2019 Audrey Tropauer Rodgers, Emeritus Professor of English Literature at the Pennsylvania State University, died peacefully at her home in Connecticut on September 23, 2019. She was 96 years of age. Professor Rodgers was a noted scholar who specialized in American poetry. Her academic writings included books and articles on major modern poets, including T.S. Eliot, Hart Crane, William Carlos Williams, Theodore Roethke and Denise Levertov. Over some forty years on the Penn State faculty, Professor Rodgers taught both graduates and undergraduates and was recognized as a gifted teacher, much loved by her students. She also was a founder of the Penn State Women's Studies Program. In her retirement, she wrote several generational memoirs of her early family life growing up in the Bronx in New York City. Professor Rodgers was married for nearly 65 years to the late Allan Rodgers, also an emeritus professor at Penn State. Together, they shared a sense of adventure that included residence in Italy for several years and travel throughout Europe and Asia. She will be remembered by family and friends for her insight, her mentorship of students and her loved ones and her extraordinary ability to find joy and opportunity in all aspects of her life. Professor Rodgers is survived by her son, Peter; her daughter-in-law, Beverly; two grandchildren, Adam and Emma; and four great-grandchildren, Mila, Norah, Alessio and Astrid. Arrangements are the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

