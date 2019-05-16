Austin J. Jaffe August 15, 1952May 9, 2019 Austin J. Jaffe, born 15 August, 1952 in Chicago, IL pass-ed away on 9 May, 2019 surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Aaron and Shirley (Davis) Jaffe. On June 12, 1977 he married Lynn Laiken. After graduation from the University of Illinois with a B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in real estate/finance, Austin taught at the University of Oregon, and then came to Penn State in 1980. He also held faculty appointments in Sweden, The Netherlands, Israel, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Finland, Canada, and Italy. Recognized as an international real estate authority, Professor Jaffe appeared as a distinguished scholar at more than 100 institutions in more than 35 countries. He is the author or co-author of 14 books, and over 75 articles in academic and professional journals. Dr. Jaffe was a Distinguished Fulbright Chair in Property Systems in 2001, and in 2002 was awarded the George Bloom Award for contributions to the field of real estate. In addition to his wife, Austin was especially proud of his daughter Roxanne (Washington, DC), son Alexander and his wife, Katherine Jaffe (Ladera Ranch, CA), one granddaughter Allison Nicole, and one brother, Yale Jaffe (Darien, IL). Those who knew Austin would attest to his unrelenting support and excessive pride of his children. Among Austin's many other interests were film, opera, classical music, and sports including Cubs baseball. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Austin Jaffe to the "Smeal College of Business/In Memory of Austin Jaffe." The check should be mailed directly to Penn State Smeal College of Business, Attn: Michelle Houser, 209 Business Building, University Park, PA 16802. Graveside services were held in Chicago on May 13. A memorial service will be held later in State College, PA.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 16, 2019