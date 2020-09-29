Airman First Class Austin Timothy E. Davis July 28, 1999 September 10, 2020 Airman First Class Austin Timothy E. Davis, 21, stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, formerly of Bellefonte, returned to his Heavenly home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born on July 28, 1999, in State College, he was the son of Timothy and Ann (Lucas) Davis, who are surviving at home in Bellefonte. Austin was a 2017 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and from CPI in Heavy Equipment Operations. In 2018, he proudly enlisted into the United States Air Force and graduated from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He was currently serving as an Airman First Class at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, where he had been living for the past 18 months. Austin was attached to the 412th Operations Support Squadron. He was a Host Aviation Resource Management Apprentice, managing the flight records and authorizations for all of the United States Air Force flight test organizations at Edwards Air Force Base. His efforts were a critical support function that enabled six thousand test flights per year, resulting in the testing and fielding of cutting edge capabilities which assure the defense of our Republic. In addition to his parents, Tim and Ann, he is survived by two sisters, Brianna Glunt and her husband, Jonothan, who was like a brother to Austin, of Fort Meade, Maryland, and Dakota Davis, of Bellefonte, and one brother, Coltin Davis, of Bellefonte; maternal grandparents, Dale and Ruth Lucas, of Bellefonte, paternal grandparents, T. Earl and Carolyn Davis, of Coleville, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Austin was preceded in death by a very close cousin, Thane "Bob" Lucas. Austin was a member of the Fleming Free Methodist Church. He enjoyed serving his community by being a member of the Pleasant Gap Fire Company, Citizens Hook & Ladder Milesburg Fire Company No. 1, and he followed his family's tradition of being a member of the Logan Fire Company No. 1. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 33 in Bellefonte. All who knew him will remember him as the "class clown" and he loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed wrestling and playing football in high school. While home, he enjoyed doing anything that kept him outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, shooting his guns, and hiking. He spent most of his time lifting weights, body building, hiking, and para jumping while living in California. He also spent his spring seasons selling flowers in Mill Hall with his father at the "Flower Tent." Austin always had a good time hanging out with his friends and loved them like they were his extended family. He was a true Patriot, and loved God, family, and 'Merica. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 6-8pm, at First Baptist Church at 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10-11am, at the church. Funeral services will immediately follow with Pastor Greg Shipe and Pastor Melody Weston officiating. Burial with full military honors will directly follow at Meyer Cemetery in Bellefonte. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Austin's memory to any of the three fire companies that were very near and dear to Austin's heart: Pleasant Gap Fire Company, 475 Robinson Lane, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823; Citizen's Hook and Ladder Company 1, PO Box 568, Milesburg, PA 16853; and Logan Fire Company No. 1, 120 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
