Avis Louise Filkins August 23, 1925-October 3, 2019 Avis passed away peacefully at the Oaks nursing home at Westminster Woods, Huntingdon. She was born in Solvay N.Y. to Harry and Alpha Stanton. Avis was the youngest of the "Stanton Girls"(Margie,Vera,Doris,Norma,and Wilma) How their Dad ever survived is a mystery unsolved. Avis is survived by her children, Deborah Porter and husband Larry (Gray, Maine) Nancy Filkins-Russo and husband David (Santa Barbara, Calif.) Craig Filkins and wife Suzie (Empire Colo.) Gary Filkins and wife Kimberly (State College) and eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Avis was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles "Charlie" Filkins. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage together. Avis and Charlie began their life together in Syracuse N.Y.and eventually moved to Rochester to raise their family. After Charlie's retirement from Eastman Kodak they settled in Boalsburg P.A. A long and healthy retirement allowed them to travel this great country, they loved loved so much, seeing It's natural wonders and monuments. And always stopping to see family and friends along the way. They were avid golfers and swimmers and skied well into their 70's. Avis's passion for entertaining was unparalleled. Though her "Betty Crocker" is now torn and tattered, she experimented with new epicurean delights into her 90's. Everyone knew that an invite to the Filkins for dinner, was not to be missed. And laughter would flow, along with the gin and tonics or Manhattans (depending on the time of year). The last chapter of their life together was written at Westminster Woods Retirement Village, where they made many new friends and were able to enjoy their last years. Obituaries are often comprised of educational, business or political accomplishments. Avis could not claim any of these accolades. But what she did bring to this world was caring, compassion, vivaciousness and an infectious smile. She incessantly wrote notes and letters to family and friends in both good times and bad. Anyone ill or infirmed was sure to get a visit from her. She had a resolute moral compass that was defined by the "Golden Rule". Avis had a deep love for her husband and family, both immediate and extended. All who knew her well were touched by her kindness and joy of life. We were blessed to share that with her. And now she's back with Charlie, smiling that beautiful smile and happy again. A memorial celebration will be held in the Terrace Room at Westminster Woods on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Avis and Charlie never refused a charitable request. In their memory, please consider giving a donation to your local food bank to benefit those truly in need.

