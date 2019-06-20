Azelda J. Confer November 4, 1936 - June 16, 2019 Azelda J. Confer, 82, of Stormstown died on June 16, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. She was born November 4, 1936 in Storms-town, the daughter of the late D. Lee and Henrietta (McKelvey) Meek. On February 20, 1954, she married Kenneth L. Confer, Sr. in Stormstown. He died in September 2013. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth L. Jr. (Jody) Confer of Port Matilda and Rodney L. (Erin) Confer of Hughsville; two daughters, Cindy (Ken) Gawryla of Stormstown and Heather C. (Brian) Higgins of Stormstown; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sister Thelma Meek. She attended State College High School. She retired from Jostens Printing and Publishing. She enjoyed flowers and gardening, and traveling with family and friends throughout the United States. Friends will be received at the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark, on Wednesday, June 26, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm followed by a memorial service. Internment will take place in Ross Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the ACRES Project, 2400 Bernel Road, State College, PA 16803 or Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828.

