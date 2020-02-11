Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for B. Joan Brooks. View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Send Flowers Obituary

B. Joan Brooks April 27, 1936 - February 8, 2020 B. Joan Brooks, 83, of Bellefonte, entered into rest on February 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Joan was born on April 27, 1936 in Milesburg, a daughter of the late C. Eugene and Helen G. Newman Lucas. Joan was a 1954 graduate of the Bellefonte High School. On June 18, 1954, she married Harold A. Brooks who survives at home. Along with her husband, Joan is survived by her children, Denise A. Martin of Pleasant Gap, Roy A. (Karen) Brooks of Bellefonte, Dennis C. (Deb) Brooks of Pleasant Gap, Gloria D. (Tim) Rogers of Howard and Barbara K. (Jim) Walker of Bellefonte. Also surviving are her twelve grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and her brother, C. Edgar Lucas. Joan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She enjoyed sewing, flower arranging, gardening, going to the beach and helping others. Joan was a member of the Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, a pianist, a member of the hand bell choir and church choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Clark D. Brooks of Bellefonte. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church, 179 S. Main St, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Onlinecondolences may be made at

