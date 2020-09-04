Barbara A. Gill December 23, 1953 ~ September 1, 2020 Barbara A. Gill, 65, of Mill Hall died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born on December 23, 1953, she was the daughter of Robert Duck Sr. and the late Phyllis Tate. Along with her father, Barbara is survived by her loving husband Charles Gill; three sons, Don Grubb, Steve Grubb and Nathan Gill; one daughter Jamie Kitner; two brothers, Robot Duck Jr. (Viki) and Wayne Duck (Genea); a sister Penny Leigey (Ron); as well as 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her mother Phyllis Tate; Step-mother Joanne Duck; son Jason Grubb and brother Harrison Duck. Barbara loved spending time with her family and friends. She was truly passionate about crocheting and would spend hours working on wonderful pieces of art. Family and friends will be received for a time of viewing from noon until 2:00PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Mark D Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801. A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the viewing. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com