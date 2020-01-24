Barbara A. McKee Martin June 8, 1935 January 21, 2020 Barbara A. McKee Martin,84, of rural Bellefonte passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Barbara was born in Connellsville on June 8, 1935, a daughter of the late Nicola and Nina Baldwin Caruso. Barbara married William I. Martin, who survives at home. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dayne McKee on October 8, 1986. Along with her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Dayne (Evelyn) McKee of Bellefonte, Scott (Kimberly) McKee of Bellefonte and her sister, Deborah Cowher. She is also survived by her two grandsons, Cameron McKee and Dayne Michael McKee, Jr. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Andrea "Nicki" Veruete, and her brother, Timothy Caruso. Barbara was a homemaker and was a member of the Milesburg United Methodist Church. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020