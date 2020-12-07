Barbara A Padisak
June 13, 1933 - December 5, 2020
Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania - Barbara A. "Barb" Padisak, 87, of Snow Shoe, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on June 13, 1933, in Moshannon, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Wagner) Retorick. On February 27, 1954, she married Edward Padisak, who survives at home.
Barb attended the Snow Shoe High School. She was a founding member of the Mountaintop Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Snow Shoe. She had a strong Christian believes and loved the Lord with all her heart and soul.
Barb was an excellent cook and baker. Her home was always in order and she always welcomed visitors. She enjoyed helping with church activities and helping others in the community. She enjoyed family time, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Barb is survived by her husband, Edward; one son, Patrick E. Padisak and his wife, Sandi, of Sow Shoe and two daughters, Kim D. Taylor and her husband, Thomas, of Clarence, and Lisa A. Johnson of Moshannon. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Thomas Taylor, Travis Taylor, Noah Padisak, and Wyatt Padisak, one great-grandson, Silas Taylor, and another great-grandson on the way.
Along with her parents, Barb was preceded in death by one grandson, Matthew Johnson, two brothers, Andrew Retorick and Robert Retorick and five sisters: Dorothy Light, Ruth Retorick, Lillian Gavlock, Betty Jozefik, and Emma Jane Light.
There are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mountaintop Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 675 E. Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe, PA 16874.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
