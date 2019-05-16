Barbara A. Pfahler Dec. 5, 1941 - May 13, 2019 Barbara A. Pfahler, 77, Bellefonte, formerly of Bellwood, died Monday at her residence. She was born in Coupon, daughter of the late Harold and Pearl (Fultonavich) Delaney. Surviving are two daughters, Tina Marie Perry in Florida and Rebecca Myers in Ohio; two sons, Brian D. Pfahler of Bellefonte and William Pfahler of Altoona; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Diana Skebeck in Virginia. She was also like a mother to: John and Dan Hoffman, and Mark Barry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Pfahler; a grandson, Tanner Myers; two sisters, Janet and Kathleen; and three brothers, Billy, David and John. Barbara worked as a daycare provider for many years. Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Vincent J. Good Funeral Parlor. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, Pastor John Poe officiating. Interment will be at Logan Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Centre Crossings Hospice, 2437 Commercial Blvd., State College, PA 16801.

