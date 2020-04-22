Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Shultz. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara S. Shultz June 7, 1927-April 16, 2020 Barbara S. Shultz, 92, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on June 7, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jay Albert Smith, Sr. and Doris Bryan Smith. In 1949, she married her beloved husband, Earl F. Shultz, who preceded her in death in 2009, after sharing 60 years of marriage together. Barbara was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked as the attendance officer for the Bellefonte School District for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca A. Shultz, of Bellefonte, and Terri and Richard Hughes, of Zion. Also surviving is her sister, Mary S. Reid (James), of West Islip, NY, and brothers, Robert D. Smith (Barbara), of Lewistown, and Fred Smith (Yvonne) of Bellefonte, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jay A. Smith, Jr., Orlando B. Smith, and Lee Smith (infant), and two sisters, Jane Smith and Doris Capparelle. Throughout her life, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bellefonte, a Girl Scout leader for many years, a volunteer worker at the Willowbank Hospital snack bar, an election polls worker and a two time cancer survivor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to benefit Home Delivered Meals (HDM in the memo line) made payable to - Centre County Office of Aging, 420 Holmes Street Room 245, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Barbara S. Shultz June 7, 1927-April 16, 2020 Barbara S. Shultz, 92, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on June 7, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jay Albert Smith, Sr. and Doris Bryan Smith. In 1949, she married her beloved husband, Earl F. Shultz, who preceded her in death in 2009, after sharing 60 years of marriage together. Barbara was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked as the attendance officer for the Bellefonte School District for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca A. Shultz, of Bellefonte, and Terri and Richard Hughes, of Zion. Also surviving is her sister, Mary S. Reid (James), of West Islip, NY, and brothers, Robert D. Smith (Barbara), of Lewistown, and Fred Smith (Yvonne) of Bellefonte, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jay A. Smith, Jr., Orlando B. Smith, and Lee Smith (infant), and two sisters, Jane Smith and Doris Capparelle. Throughout her life, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bellefonte, a Girl Scout leader for many years, a volunteer worker at the Willowbank Hospital snack bar, an election polls worker and a two time cancer survivor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to benefit Home Delivered Meals (HDM in the memo line) made payable to - Centre County Office of Aging, 420 Holmes Street Room 245, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2020

