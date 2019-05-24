Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann McNichol. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann McNichol Barbara Ann McNichol, 92, of 305 Village Heights Drive, State College, PA, passed away peacefully on May 21 st , 2019. She was born on March 23, 1927 in Altoona, PA. She was married to Robert E. McNichol who preceded her in death. She was the daughter of Thomas and Anna Fleck Buchanan. Barbara is survived by her son Robert McNichol Jr., his wife Margaret McNichol and children John McNichol and Kate McNichol; daughter Sally McCartney, her husband James McCartney, and children Diana DeFrate and Jennifer Newman; son Thomas McNichol, his wife Lysa Holland and children Alana McNichol and Bailey McNichol; daughter MaryLou McNichol; and son Brian McNichol and his wife Barbara McNichol. She also has three great granddaughters: Caraline Newman, Anna Newman, and Edith Milne. For 35 years she managed the Book and Record Shop on Westerly Parkway. Barbara was a strong believer in Jesus Christ and the power of prayer and participated in many prayer groups. She loved to create and decorate as the seasons changed, particularly during the Christmas holiday. She volunteered at the Salvation Army and spent many hours preparing meals in church kitchens. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 29 , 2019 at Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 3601 S. Atherton St., State College. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will be at Centre County Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Access Church, P.O. Box 288, 210 West Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA 16801.

