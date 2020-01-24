Barbara Ellen Homan February 25, 1938 ~ January 21, 2020 Barbara Ellen Homan, 81, of State College, passed away on January 21, 2020 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Born February 25, 1938, in Port Matilda, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald K. Williams and Lois M. Turner. On June 28, 1957 she married Edward W. Homan who preceded her in death on June 11, 2019. She is survived by two children, Nicholas Homan of State College and Kimberly Homan (Jeffrey Mather) of Glen Burnie, MD; sisters Judith Wiser (Stafford, VA) and Sharon Royer (Robert) (Pennsylvania Furnace); two grandsons, Benjamin Homan and Kyle Smith; three great-grandchildren, Bristol Snook, Jack Smith and Chris Smith. Barbara retired from Penn State University, Housing Dept. in 1999. She loved spending time with her family and cooking.Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Betty and brother Kenneth. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Internment will take place at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. Memorial contributions may be made to by visiting , or the Centre County Food Bank. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020