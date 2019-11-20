Barbara J. Shouey March 3, 1954November 18, 2019 Barbara J. Shouey, 65, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on March 3, 1954, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late John and Gloria (Rossman) Tressler. She was married to her beloved husband, George A. Shouey, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2009. She is survived by her children, Joe Shouey and his children, Carter and Lincoln, of Centre Hall, Gib Shouey (Kelly) and their children, Alayana and Avery, of Collegeville, and Amanda Nichols (Doug), and their children, Taylor and Zoey, of Bellefonte; nine siblings, Connie Poorman, Maynie Emel, Judy Walk, Elaine Meyer, Jessy Tressler, Marion Perryman, Diane Burns, Bonnie Lou Gureso, and Peggy Tressler. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. She attended Bellefonte High School. Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. She loved going to flea markets and spending time with her siblings. She will be missed by all who knew her. A public viewing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Ronald Kilgus officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience at the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 20, 2019