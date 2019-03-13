Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jo Sharpless Ammerman. View Sign

Barbara Jo Sharpless Ammerman October 12, 1948 February 23, 2019 Barbara Jo Sharpless Ammer-man, 70, of Hills-groove, died Feb. 23, 2019, at the Gatehouse in Williamsport, Pa. She was born Oct. 12, 1948, in Philipsburg, PA, a daughter of the late Howard W. and Josephine M. (Pleskonko) Sharpless. She graduated from Bald Eagle High School in 1966 and The Pennsylvania State University in 1970. Barbara retired from the Sullivan County School District where she taught and was a member of Hillsgrove United Methodist Church. Surviving are her husband, Brook A. Ammerman; a son, Sean Ammerman, of New Albany; a daughter, Teri Rosbach, of McElhattan; a sister, Eileen Herrold, of Julian; and five grandchildren. Burial was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.

