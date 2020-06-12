Barbara K. (Lynch) Aumiller
Barbara K. (Lynch) Aumiller August 30, 1947 ~ June 9, 2020 Barbara K. (Lynch) Aumiller, 72, of Reeds- ville, PA went home to be with her loving Lord after years of battling cancer on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. She was born in Lewistown on August 30, 1947 to the late Charles and Sarah (Miller) Lynch. Barbara is survived by her loving and faithful husband, Alfred "Ike" H. Aumiller, Jr. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this November. She is also survived by: son, Christian T. Aumiller, husband of Sarah, of Reedsville, PA, three granddaughters, Emma, Hannah and Mya. Barbara was a 1965 graduate of Lewistown High School. Barbara worked as a Staff Assistant at the Pennsylvania State University in the Smeal College of Business in the 1980s & 1990s. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the Lewistown Assembly of God Church: 160 Summit Dr., Lewistown, PA 17044 or to the GoFundMe Musser Adoption Fund to help her niece Abbie and husband Chet expand their loving family: www.gf.me/u/x8ncg8.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
