Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara L. (Lockey) Mahute. View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara L. (Lockey) Mahute January 21, 1942 ~ September 13, 2019 Barbara L. (Lockey) Mahute, 77, of State College, died September 13, 2019 at Mount NittanyMedical Center. She was born January 21, 1942, in Phillipsburg, PA; the daughter of the late M. Calvin Lockey and Bertha (Cebulko) Lockey. On May 19, 1962, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hawk Run, she married Walter L. Mahute, who preceded her in death on July 19, 2017. Surviving are three sons; Gary Mahute (Darlene) of State College, Ron Mahute (Kelley) of Philipsburg, and Thom Mahute (Jodi) of Lancaster; one daughter, Laura Zimmerman (Adam) of Julian; seven grandchildren; Matthew, Madalyn, Michael, Madison, Morgan, Emma, and Taylor; two great grandchildren Lilly and Jack; and two brothers Robert (Barb) of Morrisdale, and Ken, of Clearfield. She was preceded in death by her brother Jerry. After graduating from Morris Township High School in 1959, she worked as a secretary at Pennsylvania State University, until she devoted herself to raising her four children at home. Her love of children began as a teenager when she taught religious education at her local catholic church. After raising her children, she volunteered at Our Lady of Victory Preschool for well over 20 years where she is lovingly known as "Miss Barb". As a child, she volunteered at her church as an organist and continued playing the organ at Our Lady of Victory and her love of music included singing as a member of the OLV choir. She and her beloved husband had a mutual love of polka music and attended many musical events to dance the night away. She also starred in the musical productions at her last residence at Juniper Village. She thrived being part of the ensemble "Juniper Players" which produced such classics as Singing In The Rain and Guys and Dolls. She was also a longtime member of Catholic Daughters donating her time as well as many home baked goods. She tirelessly cared for her beloved mother late in her life and was a devoted grandmother, traveling as far as Long Island and Lancaster to support her loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends will be received from 6-8 pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Mark D.Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Service, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. A rosary service will be conducted at the funeral home. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College with Jonathan Dickson as celebrant. Immediately following the service, burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery, W. College Avenue, State College, PA 16801. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Preschool, 810 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at

Barbara L. (Lockey) Mahute January 21, 1942 ~ September 13, 2019 Barbara L. (Lockey) Mahute, 77, of State College, died September 13, 2019 at Mount NittanyMedical Center. She was born January 21, 1942, in Phillipsburg, PA; the daughter of the late M. Calvin Lockey and Bertha (Cebulko) Lockey. On May 19, 1962, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hawk Run, she married Walter L. Mahute, who preceded her in death on July 19, 2017. Surviving are three sons; Gary Mahute (Darlene) of State College, Ron Mahute (Kelley) of Philipsburg, and Thom Mahute (Jodi) of Lancaster; one daughter, Laura Zimmerman (Adam) of Julian; seven grandchildren; Matthew, Madalyn, Michael, Madison, Morgan, Emma, and Taylor; two great grandchildren Lilly and Jack; and two brothers Robert (Barb) of Morrisdale, and Ken, of Clearfield. She was preceded in death by her brother Jerry. After graduating from Morris Township High School in 1959, she worked as a secretary at Pennsylvania State University, until she devoted herself to raising her four children at home. Her love of children began as a teenager when she taught religious education at her local catholic church. After raising her children, she volunteered at Our Lady of Victory Preschool for well over 20 years where she is lovingly known as "Miss Barb". As a child, she volunteered at her church as an organist and continued playing the organ at Our Lady of Victory and her love of music included singing as a member of the OLV choir. She and her beloved husband had a mutual love of polka music and attended many musical events to dance the night away. She also starred in the musical productions at her last residence at Juniper Village. She thrived being part of the ensemble "Juniper Players" which produced such classics as Singing In The Rain and Guys and Dolls. She was also a longtime member of Catholic Daughters donating her time as well as many home baked goods. She tirelessly cared for her beloved mother late in her life and was a devoted grandmother, traveling as far as Long Island and Lancaster to support her loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends will be received from 6-8 pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Mark D.Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Service, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. A rosary service will be conducted at the funeral home. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College with Jonathan Dickson as celebrant. Immediately following the service, burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery, W. College Avenue, State College, PA 16801. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Preschool, 810 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close