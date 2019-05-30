Barbara L. Newell Barbara L. Newell, 65, of Pine Grove Mills, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at home. Born February 19, 1954, in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late John and Marjorie Newell. She is survived by two sons Trevor Berghage of Washington DC, and Alexander Berghage and his wife, Danielle, of Colorado and two siblings (Tom Newell and his wife, Lori, of Texas, and Robbie Newell-Large and her husband, Ron, of Washington). Barbara obtained her Master's degree from New Mexico State University. She worked as a Writer and a Massage Therapist. A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT at The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle, 201 Warbler Bay, Howard, Pennsylvania 16841. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barbara's memory to the Sierra Club, https://www.sierraclub.org/pennsylvania/donate Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 30, 2019