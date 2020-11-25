Barbara Lee Nartatez
January 6, 1939 - November 22, 2020
Philipsburg, Pennsylvania - Barbara Lee Nartatez, 81, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her residence. Barbara was born on January 6, 1939, in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of the late Eugene J. and Katherine L. (Lowry) Backes.
Barbara graduated from St. Joseph Academy High School. She furthered her education at the Buffalo Sisters of Charity Hospital, School of Nursing and was licensed as a Registered Nurse.
Barbara was married on February 11, 1961, in Buffalo, to Dr. Pedro C.D. Nartatez, who survives at home.
She is also survived by three daughters: Elizabeth "Lisa" Myers and her husband, Todd, of Philipsburg, Laurie J. Nartatez, of Philipsburg and Amy J. Nartatez, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three sons: Dr. Mark A. Nartatez and his wife, Krystan, of Philipsburg, Jeffrey P. Nartatez and his wife, Lori Ann, of Melbourne, Florida and Jonathan "Jay" Nartatez and his wife, Marina, of Altoona, Pa.; fourteen grandchildren: Sara, Nathan, Danielle, Michael N., Ryan, Eric, Austin, Kathryn "Katie", Michael H., Wyatt, Masen, Devin, Clayten, Jayla; three sisters: Mary Adams and her husband, Ed, of Grand Island, New York, Joanne Nowicki and her husband, Paul, of Lake View, New York and Jean Guild and her husband, Richard, of Glenwood, New York; and numerous other extended family members.
Barbara was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Gary, in addition to her parents.
Barbara was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the "NOP" and the B.P.O. Elks Lodge & Country Club #1173, all of Philipsburg.
Barbara inspired her family and others by her kindness, patience, her undeniable quiet strength and her unconditional love for her family and friends.
Some of her favorite pastimes included: line dancing, egg roll making, happy hour with her dear friends, "3-13," dining out with family and friends, spending time with her family and going on cruises.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5th., at 11am, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th St., Philipsburg, with Rev. John Gibbons, celebrant. Current CDC guidelines concerning the use of masks and social distancing will be followed. Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Philipsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th. Street, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com
.