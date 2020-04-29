Barbara M. Campbell October 17, 1943 April 21, 2020 Barbara M. Campbell, 76, of State College, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21st at The Atrium at The Village at Penn State. Born in Philadelphia on October 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Stanley M. Myers and Harriet R. Myers. She was a graduate of Haverford High School. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Glenn H. Campbell, her daughter, Barbara Hall (Thomas) of State College, and her son, Scott Campbell (Megan) of Denver, CO. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Maudie Sherrill, Charlie Simpson-Hall, Emma Campbell, Colleen Campbell and Molly Campbell. She is also survived by her brother, Richard S. Myers (Nancy) of Watervliet, NY, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and lifelong friends. Barbara was a gifted needle worker -- knitting, crochet, quilting and needlepoint and shared her talent, enthusiasm and knowledge with so many. She was an avid reader, and especially loved short stories and novels. Barbara was a longtime resident of Highland Park, IL, and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Wherever she lived, she made beautiful homes, where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, intelligence, humor and the ability to make friends wherever she went. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood at plannedparenthood.org. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020