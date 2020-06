Barbara McGinnis August 28, 1947 ~ June 15, 2020 Barbara McGinnis, 73, of Beaufort NC, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at PruittHealth in Sea Level. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Ray McGinnis. She is survived by her son, James Anderson of Beaufort; step daughter, Annette Gibson; three step sons, Howard McGinnis, Leo McGinnis, Anthony McGinnis; 2 sisters, Jennie Lockhart and Kathy Coffey. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Services, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.