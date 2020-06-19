Barbara McGinnis
Barbara McGinnis August 28, 1947 ~ June 15, 2020 Barbara McGinnis, 73, of Beaufort NC, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at PruittHealth in Sea Level. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Ray McGinnis. She is survived by her son, James Anderson of Beaufort; step daughter, Annette Gibson; three step sons, Howard McGinnis, Leo McGinnis, Anthony McGinnis; 2 sisters, Jennie Lockhart and Kathy Coffey. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Services, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
