Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Miller Henry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Miller Henry June 9, 1919 May 3, 2019 Barbara Miller Henry, 99, of Martins- burg, WV passed away peacefully at her home at Elmcroft Manor in Martinsburg, WV on May 3, 2019. Born June 9, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Fred I. and Elizabeth Washburn Miller. Barbara attended the Quaker Meeting House in Buckingham, Pine Grove Presbyterian Church in Pine Grove, Bald Eagle Presbyterian Church in Port Matilda, Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church in Shepherdstown and Independent Bible Church in Hedgesville, WV. Barbara was a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family camping, boating and Grange Fair. Barbara had many interests and hobbies; swimming, art classes and painting. Barbara continued painting up to the age of 91. Barbara loved to travel within the United States, Alaska and Europe. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John C. Henry who passed away in 1984. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Harriett Harris and Elizabeth Easley. Barbara is survived by three sons, and one daughter; Fred M Henry and wife (Kathryn) of Port Matilda, PA, Jack. H. Henry and wife (Pat) of Harpers Ferry, WV, Budd T. Henry and wife (Caroline) of Curwensville, PA, and Mary Butler and husband (John) of Kearneysville, WV; eight grandchildren, Kristie Weiss and husband (Richard) of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, James Henry and wife (Casey) of Harleysville, PA, Elaine Howell and husband (Bryan), Budd Henry, II and wife (Christina) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Amber Flick and husband (Robert) of Pleasant Gap, PA, Kara Strampalato, Emily Henry of Garland, TX, Shelly Butler of Kearneysville, WV; nine great-grandchildren. There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:30 PM at the United Methodist Church, 209 S. Main Street, Port Matilda, Pennsylvania. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at God Speed, S. Eagle Valley Road, Port Matilda, PA. Interment will be at the Port Matilda Cemetery, Port Matilda, PA at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the doners choice. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

Barbara Miller Henry June 9, 1919 May 3, 2019 Barbara Miller Henry, 99, of Martins- burg, WV passed away peacefully at her home at Elmcroft Manor in Martinsburg, WV on May 3, 2019. Born June 9, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Fred I. and Elizabeth Washburn Miller. Barbara attended the Quaker Meeting House in Buckingham, Pine Grove Presbyterian Church in Pine Grove, Bald Eagle Presbyterian Church in Port Matilda, Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church in Shepherdstown and Independent Bible Church in Hedgesville, WV. Barbara was a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family camping, boating and Grange Fair. Barbara had many interests and hobbies; swimming, art classes and painting. Barbara continued painting up to the age of 91. Barbara loved to travel within the United States, Alaska and Europe. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John C. Henry who passed away in 1984. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Harriett Harris and Elizabeth Easley. Barbara is survived by three sons, and one daughter; Fred M Henry and wife (Kathryn) of Port Matilda, PA, Jack. H. Henry and wife (Pat) of Harpers Ferry, WV, Budd T. Henry and wife (Caroline) of Curwensville, PA, and Mary Butler and husband (John) of Kearneysville, WV; eight grandchildren, Kristie Weiss and husband (Richard) of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, James Henry and wife (Casey) of Harleysville, PA, Elaine Howell and husband (Bryan), Budd Henry, II and wife (Christina) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Amber Flick and husband (Robert) of Pleasant Gap, PA, Kara Strampalato, Emily Henry of Garland, TX, Shelly Butler of Kearneysville, WV; nine great-grandchildren. There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:30 PM at the United Methodist Church, 209 S. Main Street, Port Matilda, Pennsylvania. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at God Speed, S. Eagle Valley Road, Port Matilda, PA. Interment will be at the Port Matilda Cemetery, Port Matilda, PA at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the doners choice. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.brownfuneralhomeswv.com Published in Centre Daily Times on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close