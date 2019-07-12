Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Rae Lukens D'Amico. View Sign Service Information Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St Franklin , MA 02038 (508)-528-0011 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Rae (Lukens) D'Amico Barbara Rae (Lukens) D'Amico, 76, died to this world and returned to her Creator on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Bellingham, MA. She was the beloved wife of 45 years to Peter D'Amico. Born in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Arthur C. and Ethel (Bragonier) Lukens. She was raised and educated in State College, PA, where she became a huge fan of the Nittany Lions. She was a 50 year member of the State College Chapter of Eastern Star. Barbara graduated from Geisinger Hospital School of Nursing and then attended Columbia University where she got both her Bachelor's and her Master's degree at Teachers College. She worked nights at Mt. Sinai Hospital and later went on to work for a pediatrician in his private practice. She also worked at Queens College in the Continuing Education department for 12 1/2 years. Barbara was a very active member of the PTO at P.S. 107 in Flushing, Queens, where she lived after getting married. For many years, Barbara spent every Saturday at Queens College where she was busy at the Center for Preparatory Studies in Music (CPSM), a music program for children who wish to develop performance skills and an understanding of music theory and literature. Barbara helped to start a parent group at CPSM that met to discuss the music program, what it had to offer, how could it be better, etc. She helped organize benefit concerts that raised money for scholarships and to support the students' summer orchestra trips. Barbara enjoyed playing the piano, singing, reading and doing genealogy. She did extensive research tracing her family's roots back to Norway, Germany and Denmark. Her favorite activity was supporting her children and grandchildren in whatever activities they were participating. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two cherished daughters and their families; Alison Venable and husband James, grandchildren Rene, Erik and Luke, and Kristin Landis and her husband Tyler, and grandsons Christopher and Benjamin. Her memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection located at 420 Stewart Avenue in Garden City, N.Y. on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, in State College, PA on Monday, July 22st at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to: The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and/or The Norwegian American Genealogical Center. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., Franklin, MA is honored to assist the D'Amico family.

