Barbara Roscoe Kautz October 8, 1925 ~ October 8, 2020 Barbara Roscoe Kautz, 95, died peacefully on October 8, 2020 surrounded by family at Foxdale Village in State College, PA. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Kautz of Silver Spring MD; two grandchildren, Marlon Kautz and his partner, Del MacLean of Atlanta GA, and Alethea Lewis of Rockville MD; brother, Lewis Roscoe and his wife, Ann Farrell Roscoe of Tuscon AZ; one niece, Carol Roscoe Sharick of Amherst, MA; and one nephew, John Roscoe and his wife, Carol of Garden City, NY. Barb's parents were Dorothea (Dot) Roscoe, longtime organist at St. Paul's Methodist Church, and Edwin Scott Roscoe, longtime Civil Engineering professor at Penn State University, both in State College PA. Barbara was born in Norwich, NY on October 8, 1925 and grew up in Rochester NY. The family later moved to Cleveland, OH where she attended Western Reserve University, earning a BA in Chemistry. Barbara also continued her devotion to playing the cello, studying with Leonard Rose of the Cleveland Symphony. Barbara married Bob Kautz, had Robin, divorced, and then moved to State College in 1955. From 1956 until her retirement in 1990, Barb was on the faculty at Penn State University, first at (then) Ordnance Research Laboratory, and in 1958 was a pioneer in programming computers, advancing to Technical Editor at the Computation Center until retiring. Barb lived in State College since 1955, playing cello with the Nittany String Quartet and State College Symphony and singing in the State College Choral Society. She loved gardening, especially hybrid Roses, and grew elderberries to make jelly for many years. Barb was a devoted longtime member of the Business and Professional Women's Organization and with Altrusa International, both supporting and mentoring professional women and their education. She held board positions in both and loved travelling to other states and countries for conferences. She attended many music and dance performances at Penn State and occasionally performed at the Arts Festival. Barb volunteered at the Centre Community Hospital (now Mountainview) in the ER for 15 years and also delivered food for Meals on Wheels. Moving to Foxdale Village in 1998 enriched her life in many ways and she continued her volunteer efforts while residing there for 22 years. Barb published the weekly Newsletter, managed the extensive Library, and worked at the Gift Shop. Her daughter and grandchildren were always welcome and loved to visit Grandma at Foxdale. Because of COVID 19, a memorial service at Centre County Memorial Park will be postponed until a safe date to gather. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
or to Foxdale Employee Appreciation Fund, 500 E Marylyn Ave, State College, PA 16801. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
.