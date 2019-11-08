Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Dykes) Sommers. View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara (Dykes) Sommers September 6, 1933 ~ November 07, 2019 Barbara (Dykes) Sommers, 86, of Boals- burg, died Thursday, November 07, 2019, at The Wynwood House of State College. She was born September 6, 1933 in Dothan, AL, daughter of the late Fred, Sr. and Edna (James) Dykes. She married Edgar W. Sommers, Jr., on January 17, 1953. Mr. Sommers preceded her in death on December 1, 2012. They were married for 59 years. She was a graduate of Dothan High School in Dothan, Alabama. She worked as a newspaper administrator in Williamsport then went on to work at Penn State where she retired after 25 years of employment. She was a member of the Mt. Nittany United Methodist Church, State College, where she was involved in many services and activies for the church. She enjoyed golfing and water aerobics, volunteering at Penn State Golf Events, and wintering in Myrtle Beach after their retirement. Most importantly, she loved celebrating the holidays with all the grandchildren and going to their events. She enjoyed riding and taking care of her two horses. She cared about all animals, especially her dog Miss Lilly. Surviving are her daughter, Sheri Martin and her husband, Denny and their sons, Ross and his wife, Allison, and great-grandchildren, Avery and Anderson, Brett Martin and his wife, Angela; and great-granddaughter, Maya; daughter, Renee Sommers-Williams and her husband, Robert Williams and her children, Kara Vozniak and her husband, Matt and great-grandchildren, Jake, Nate, Cody, Mackenzie, Gavin Vozniak; and T J Biggans and his wife, Janice and children, Melissa Warner and Candy Whititaker, and one son, Scott Sommers and his wife, Laura of Boalsburg, and grandchildren, Frank Gennaccaro and his husband, John Rohen, Carly Dreibelbis and her husband, Seth Foresman and Casey Geist and her husband, Andrew. She is also survived by her brother, Wayne Dykes, Sr., and his wife, Sue. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred Dykes, Jr. and Neva White. Friends will be received from 6 - 8 p. m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Mt. Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Branch Road, State College. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mt. Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Branch Road State College, PA 16801 or Grane Hospice, 115 Union Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602. A guest book can be signed or condolences sent to the family at

