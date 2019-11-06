Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Suzanne Gorsuch Freeman. View Sign Service Information Derman Funeral Home Inc 1200 Lincoln Ave Tyrone , PA 16686 (814)-684-3671 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Suzanne Gorsuch Freeman October 8, 1931 ~ October 31, 2019 Barbara Suzanne Gorsuch Freeman, 88, of Tyrone, Pa. (formerly of Boals burg, Pa. and Rehoboth Beach, DE) passed away from this beautiful world to live eternally with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was born Oct. 8, 1931 in Hollidaysburg the daughter of Edgar L. and Madeline Tate (Beckman) Gorsuch. and the wife of Arthur W. Freeman of Tyrone. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Edgar Phillip, a sister Joy Whitman and an infant daughter Angela, in addition to many friends and relatives. Surviving are four children: Suzanne (Jim) Bryan, Wendy (Pam Hancock) Freeman, Andrew (Katie Ombalski) Freeman, and Wynn Freeman; 3 grandsons: Aaron (Ashely) Wright, Sean (Kim) Wright, and Joshua ( Ashley Boyd) Wright, and 4 great grandchildren: Tyler, Natalie, Avery and Aryanna. Barbara graduated from Hollidaysburg High School in 1949, and attended Indiana Univ, and graduated from Shippensburg State College in 1954 with her teaching degree. She also attended Penn State Univ. for graduate studies. Her passions in life included her churches; Zion Lutheran in Hollidaysburg, Grace Lutheran in State College, Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Berach, DE, and First Lutheran in Tyrone; teaching elementary school (grades two and four) and pre-school; camping; the beach; and her family and friends. She was active in many community affairs throughout the years serving as president of Service League and Round Table in Tyrone, teaching English to foreign speaking adults and volunteering at the soup kitchen in Rehoboth Beach,DE. At Barbara's request there will be no viewing. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life at the Derman Funeral Home, Inc.,Tyrone, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to the service at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Sharon Erb and friend Francine officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SOPA (Special Olympics of Blair Co.) P.O. Box 648, Altoona, Pa. 16603.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 6, 2019

