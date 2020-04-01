Barbara Womer Shuey April 1, 1933-March 29, 2020 Barbara Womer Shuey. 86, of Pleasant Gap; died Sunday March 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 1, 1933 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Norman L. and Barbara E. Ferguson Womer. On June 29, 1959 she married Dean N. Shuey who survives at home. Barbara graduated from Snow Shoe High School. She was employed at M. L. Clasters for 29 years as a sales representative. Following her time at Clasters, she worked as a clerk/cashier at the Penn State Book Store prior to her retirement. Mrs. Shuey was a former member of the Pleasant Gap united Methodist Church. Among the things she enjoyed most was spending time with family, especially attending family reunions In addition to her husband, Mrs. Shuey is survived by two sisters Laura Mae Metzger of State College and Norma Jean Carlson of Snow Shoe and a great family of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brohers, David, Charles and Norman "Cork" Womer. Following her wishes there will be no public visitation. Private graveside services will be conducted at, Centre County Memorial Park, State College, PA with the Rev Carl Hill officiating. Burial will follow immediately in Centre County Memorial Park, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Pleasant Gap Fire Company, 475 Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2020