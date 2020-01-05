Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry F. Hauser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Barry F. Hauser January 2, 1948-December 31, 2019 Barry F. Hauser, 71, of Snow Shoe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home. Born on January 2, 1948, in Snow Shoe Township, he was the son of the late Floyd A. and Nellie R. (Gingerich) Hauser, Sr. He was later adopted by Frank T. and Christine A. "Chet" Hauser. Barry attended the Snow Shoe Schools and graduated in 1966 from Bald Eagle Area High School. At the age of 13, he went to work at Nittany Gardens. He worked there for 8 years; at which time he went to work for Don Corning Construction in State College. He retired in 1979. Barry was of the Christian faith. He had a huge heart and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed the outdoors and being at his camp. He looked forward to the Snow Shoe Carnival. You would also see Barry standing outside the Fall Festival Booth, talking to everyone that walked by. He will be missed by many. Barry is survived by two sisters; Rosalie J. Newman of Drifting and Dixie L. Vonada and her husband, Raymond, of Lamar; and three brothers; Boyd E. Hauser of Snow Shoe, Ray E. Hauser and his wife, Kay, of Snow Shoe, and Don A. Hauser of Milesburg. Along with his parents, Barry was preceded in death by one brother, Floyd A. Hauser, Jr. At Barry's request, there will be no public services. He will be laid to rest privately at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Snow Shoe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be make to the: Snow Shoe Ambulance and Rescue, PO Box 271, Snow Shoe, PA 16874, Snow Shoe Church of Christ Church, PO Box 148, Snow Shoe, PA 16874 or to the Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 95, Snow Shoe, PA 16874. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

