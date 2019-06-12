Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice "Betty Fenner Blackadar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice Fenner Blackadar 1921 2019 Beatrice "Betty" Fenner Blackadar died at 2am on May 11, 2019 at her home in State College, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of W. Irving Fenner and Helma Benson Fenner. On March 23, 1946, she married Alfred K. Blackadar, a 1938 classmate at North Plainfield High School in New Jersey. Her academic years ended in 1942 as a graduate of Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA. While there she served as Class officer, Treasurer of the Wilson College Government Association , President of the YWCA, awarded the President's Prize in 1939 and 1940, and in 1942 the winner of the Buchanan medal, given to a senior who, in the opinion of her classmates, has exercised the best influence on her fellow students. A Classics major, she obtained a job teaching Latin and French at Sparrows Point High School, Maryland, and later at Maplewood Junior High School in New Jersey. Her dedication to Wilson College dominated her activities lifelong. Elected as a Director of the Wilson College Alumnae Board, she moved up as its President from 1970-1973. Next, she became a member of The Wilson College Board of Trustees for seven years. On May 16, 2004, the Board of Trustees of Wilson College elected her as a Trustee Emerita for life. Honors won include The Distinguished Alumnae Award, The Ruth R. Leitch Admissions Award, and The Distinguished Trustee Award. Always active in community affairs in State College, she was as member of the Centre County Committee for Gifted Children, President of the Corl Street School PTA, Den Mother of Cub Scout Pack 81 for ten years, and a volunteer at The Park Forest Day Nursery. An active member of the University Baptist and Brethren Church, she sang in the choir, taught in the Primary Department, was a Deacon and a Trustee. For nine years she was chair of the church's Planned Giving Committee. A breast cancer survivor in 1977, she joined the 's Reach to Recovery Program, eventually becoming The Pennsylvania Division Coordinator, in charge of organizing and training area visitation groups throughout the state. At the same time, she volunteered at The Centre Community Hospital, and was President of the Council of Auxiliaries. Honors won here include: Centre Community Hospital Volunteer of the Year 1983, The Terese Lasser Award of The , and The Benjamin Rush Award from The Centre County Medical Society. For the rest of her life, as a member of the Centre County Breast Cancer Coalition, she helped to provide free mammograms to uninsured or underinsured women in Centre County. Her husband, Alfred K. Blackadar died in 2015. She is survived by a brother, Irving V. Fenner, and three sons: Bruce and his wife Martha Hildreth, Russell and his wife Susan Van Hise, and Thomas and his wife Marcia Johnson, and three grandchildren: Gabriel, Annalisa, and Katarina Blackadar. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 2pm at the University Baptist and Brethren Church, 411 South Burrowes St, State College PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: The Beatrice F. Blackadar Scholarship Endowment at Wilson College, 1015 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg PA, 17201-1285.

Published in Centre Daily Times on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.