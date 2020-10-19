1/1
Beau P. Donahey
Beau P. Donahey October 31, 1979-October 17, 2020 Beau P. Donahey, 40, of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Beau was born on October 31, 1979 in Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA, a son of Thomas L. and Cynthia J. Aikey Donahey of Pleasant Gap. Beau was a 1998 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. Beau was the parts manager for G.W. Auto Collision Center in State College. He was of the Protestant faith. Beau enjoyed riding 4 wheelers, was an avid Denver Broncos fan and a true sports enthusiast. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
