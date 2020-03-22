Ben L. Whitacre April 16, 1925-March 12, 2020 Ben L. Whitacre, 94, of Belle-ville, PA, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Valley View Retirement Community. Born April 16, 1925, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William Reece and Miriam S. Whitacre. He is survived by Marie H. Whitacre, his wife of over 71 years, and son Lewis Jay Whitacre, with his wife Marie, of Charlotte, NC. Ben graduated from the State College High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII, in Europe and the Pacific. Following military service, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Fish commission until retirement. He loved hunting and fishing and was an avid member of Shenecoy Sportsmen Club. Ben had many talents, including gardening, woodworking, carving and duck decoy painting. His many works are appreciated by family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of the Koch Funeral Home, State College, PA. Because of the current COVID-19 crisis, a Memorial Service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Valley View Retirement Community at: www.vvrconline.org/ and then click Donate in the left column. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2020