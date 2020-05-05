Benjamin J. "Ben" Hamilton October 14, 1981-May 2, 2020 Benjamin J. "Ben" Ham -ilton, 38, of Philipsburg, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born on October 14, 1981, in State College, he was the son of Ronald W. and Dianne M. (Hall) Hamilton of Philipsburg. Ben was a 2000 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Mills High School. He was currently working at Bastien Tire in State College as an auto mechanic and part time at Rees Phillip 66 in Snow Shoe as a clerk. He was a member of the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Snow Shoe and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ben enjoyed working with his hands. He had a talent of making things with wood and preferred to use the "old time tools". He would often joke that he was born in the wrong time because he like to do things the old fashion way. He also enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, camping, gardening, and spending time with his family. He strived to make people around him happy. Ben was the care giver for his Gram Hall in Snow Shoe for many years. He also loved his two cats: Penelope and Prince. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his sister, Rebecca. They were always doing things together, especially antiquing. He was not fond of fishing but would go because Rebecca enjoyed it. He was the best brother and friend anyone could ask for. Ben is survived by his parents, two brothers: Jeremy A. Hamilton of Philipsburg and Russell M. Hamilton and his wife, Nancy, of Painesville, OH; four sisters: Melissa M. Frank and her husband, Guy, of Osceola Mills, Barbara A. Johns and her husband, Dave, of Coal Port, Rebecca N. Hamilton of Philipsburg, and Brittany R. Swarm and her husband, Ethan, of Philipsburg; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his step paternal grandmother, Brenda Hamilton of Maples, FL. Ben was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ronald W. Jena, paternal grandfather, Francis J. Hamilton, paternal grandmother, Anna Marie Hamilton Stoner, paternal step grandfather, Ren Stoner, and maternal grandparents: George and Helen Hall. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Once restrictions have been lifted, there will be a celebration of life at the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Snow Shoe and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Queen of Archangels Parish Church, 102 Church St. Clarence, PA 16829. Please put "For Snow Shoe Church" on the memo line. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 5, 2020.