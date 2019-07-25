Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Riley Tripp Sr.. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin Riley Tripp Sr. September 15, 1934 July 21, 2019 Benjamin Riley Tripp Sr., 84, of State College, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home at State College with his loving family by his side. Born September 15, 1934 in Ayden, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Levi & Nancy Dail Tripp. He married Evelyn Videau Joyner of Farm- ville, NC, who survives at home, on June 7, 1958. He is survived by his two sons; B. Riley Tripp Jr. and his wife Teresa of Stony Creek, VA and Michael K. Tripp and his wife Janice of Williamsville, NY and three grandchildren; Kaycee, Taylor and Maria. He attended North Carolina State University, graduating in '56 with a BSEE (Electrical Engineering) and completed his Master of Science in '58. Riley worked from 1961-1979 for Calspan Corp. in Buffalo, New York before moving to State College in 1979. He spent the next 15 years with Raytheon (HRB Singer) as a Department Head. Before retiring in 1998 Riley worked for Centrex Precision Plastics for 4 years as Chief IT officer. Throughout his entire life, Riley held an unwavering faith in God. He was committed to his church, severing at various times as an usher, deacon and working on finance committees. Riley used his engineering skills to do the rewiring of his church back in Buffalo, NY. Riley with his wife Videau were frequent visitors to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Riley was a big Penn State football fan. Being from the South he was an avid TV watcher of both ACC football and basketball, he enjoyed professional baseball, digital photography and working on the family genealogy. He was an avid outdoor walker up until the last couple years walking 4 miles a day, 6 days a week, year round. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27 th from 10-11am at Faith Baptist Church, 647 Valley Vista Dr, State College, PA 16803. A funeral Service will follow the visitation at 11am with Pastor Drew Fenstermacher officiating. Burial will be held back home in Ayden, NC at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 647 Valley Vista Dr, State College, PA 16803 Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

Benjamin Riley Tripp Sr. September 15, 1934 July 21, 2019 Benjamin Riley Tripp Sr., 84, of State College, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home at State College with his loving family by his side. Born September 15, 1934 in Ayden, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Levi & Nancy Dail Tripp. He married Evelyn Videau Joyner of Farm- ville, NC, who survives at home, on June 7, 1958. He is survived by his two sons; B. Riley Tripp Jr. and his wife Teresa of Stony Creek, VA and Michael K. Tripp and his wife Janice of Williamsville, NY and three grandchildren; Kaycee, Taylor and Maria. He attended North Carolina State University, graduating in '56 with a BSEE (Electrical Engineering) and completed his Master of Science in '58. Riley worked from 1961-1979 for Calspan Corp. in Buffalo, New York before moving to State College in 1979. He spent the next 15 years with Raytheon (HRB Singer) as a Department Head. Before retiring in 1998 Riley worked for Centrex Precision Plastics for 4 years as Chief IT officer. Throughout his entire life, Riley held an unwavering faith in God. He was committed to his church, severing at various times as an usher, deacon and working on finance committees. Riley used his engineering skills to do the rewiring of his church back in Buffalo, NY. Riley with his wife Videau were frequent visitors to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Riley was a big Penn State football fan. Being from the South he was an avid TV watcher of both ACC football and basketball, he enjoyed professional baseball, digital photography and working on the family genealogy. He was an avid outdoor walker up until the last couple years walking 4 miles a day, 6 days a week, year round. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27 th from 10-11am at Faith Baptist Church, 647 Valley Vista Dr, State College, PA 16803. A funeral Service will follow the visitation at 11am with Pastor Drew Fenstermacher officiating. Burial will be held back home in Ayden, NC at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 647 Valley Vista Dr, State College, PA 16803 Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close